East Lansing police find two stolen guns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are fewer stolen guns on East Lansing’s streets this weekend.

The East Lansing Police Department posted on its Facebook page it recovered two stolen guns.

The post said around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers saw a suspect in the downtown area who was wanted for several crimes.

It said the suspect resisted officers while they were arrested.

That’s when officers found a gun on them, a search found a second gun.

Police said both guns were stolen.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.