East Lansing police find two stolen guns

By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are fewer stolen guns on East Lansing’s streets this weekend.

The East Lansing Police Department posted on its Facebook page it recovered two stolen guns.

The post said around 1 a.m. Saturday, officers saw a suspect in the downtown area who was wanted for several crimes.

It said the suspect resisted officers while they were arrested.

That’s when officers found a gun on them, a search found a second gun.

Police said both guns were stolen.

