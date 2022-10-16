Woman wanted for alleged kidnapping of Fla. toddler

The Amber Alerts for 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and 2-year-old Aila Jones out of Pensacola,...
The Amber Alerts for 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and 2-year-old Aila Jones out of Pensacola, Florida, have been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WALA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Police in Florida were looking for a woman wanted in regards to an alleged kidnapping. Amber Alerts were issued for two 2-year-old girls but have been canceled.

Alyanna Gulley, 22, was wanted for an alleged kidnapping that occured shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday at 6115 N. Davis Highway in Pensacola, Florida. Police were also trying to locate witnesses, WALA reports.

Gulley was accused of taking 2-year-old Jazarah Stallworth and a 17-year-old, along with her own 2-year-old child, Aila Jones, authorities said. The 17-year-old was later dropped off.

Amber Alerts were issued for both Jazarah and Aila but were canceled early Sunday morning, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It is unclear under what circumstances the alerts were canceled.

Gulley was believed to be heading to Atlanta. She was driving a white 2014 Ford Fusion with a Florida tag number 05DFWD.

Anyone spotting Gulley and/or the vehicle in question was asked to call 911.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run
The Lansing Police Department released footage of a deadly Oct. 4, 2022 police shooting.
‘Talk to me, man. We can work this out’ - Lansing police release footage of fatal shooting
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze
Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in North Dakota.
11-year-old bowls perfect 300 game

Latest News

Investigators inspect a site after shelling near an administrative building, in Donetsk, the...
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor’s office in separatist Donetsk
Cloudy with Late Showers on Sunday
In the Kherson region, one of the first areas of Ukraine to fall to Russia after the invasion,...
Ukrainian fighters push toward Russian-held city with high-tech help
A neighbor’s doorbell camera recorded a blue car driving past the house party multiple times....
1 dead, 7 injured after house party shooting in Colorado