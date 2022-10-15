Williamston beats Olivet on late drive

QB Petersburg threw for 218 yards, and ran for three scores
OLIVET WILLIAMSTON
OLIVET WILLIAMSTON(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets used the skill of QB Alex Petersburg to get a win over Olivet on Friday.

With the score tied late, the Hornets drove 70 yards and Petersburg scored from 15 yards out.

Petersburg threw for 218 yards, and ran for three scores.

Bo Lincoln for Olivet threw for 135 yards and 2 scores, and ran for one as well.

Next, the Hornets wrap their season up against Lansing Sexton.

