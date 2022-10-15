Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates beat Bath Bees

The Pirates led by as much as 34-0
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not often the Bath Bees come into Westphalia to take on P-W Pirates with a better record, but the season marks evened out Friday with a 41-12 Pirate win over Bath.

The Pirates led by as much as 34-0, and they’ve won 2 in a row.

Next, the Pirates face Lansing Catholic.

