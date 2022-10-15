Obama headed to Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin as vote nears

Former President Barack Obama lambasted Republican Virginia gubernatorial nominee Glenn...
Former President Barack Obama lambasted Republican Virginia gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin in his remarks on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Richmond.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is headed to Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin in the closing days of the 2022 campaign to give a boost to Democrats running for governor, senator and on down the ballot.

He goes first to Atlanta, where Stacey Abrams is taking on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Nov. 8. She lost a close race to him in 2018.

As in 2020, Georgia also may once again decide which party controls the Senate. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is facing a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker, a football star making his first bid for public office.

After campaigning in Atlanta on Oct. 28, Obama plans stops the following day in Detroit and Milwaukee for events to help get out the vote.

In Michigan, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running against Tudor Dixon, a onetime commentator for a conservative online program who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Michigan voters also are deciding whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

In Wisconsin, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is trying to unseat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and become the state’s first Black senator.

Barnes, who is from Milwaukee, the state’s largest city and home to the largest group of African American voters, has been trying to energize Black voters in a race that a Marquette University Law School poll this past week showed Johnson with an apparent lead.

Obama also hopes to give a boost to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is being challenged by Tim Michels, a construction company co-owner who is endorsed by Trump. Marquette polls for months have shown that race to be about even.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Volleyball crowd stays quiet to allow player’s autistic brother to attend final game
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
The Lansing Police Department released footage of a deadly Oct. 4, 2022 police shooting.
‘Talk to me, man. We can work this out’ - Lansing police release footage of fatal shooting
Authorities say a suspected drunken driver slammed into a gas station in L'anse Thursday evening.
Man dies after tractor-trailer slams into gas station, sets it ablaze

Latest News

This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial
One more day in the 50s on Sunday before big cool down next week
Rain ends this morning and then the rest of the weekend is mostly dry
The Lansing Police Department released footage of a deadly Oct. 4, 2022 police shooting.
‘Talk to me, man. We can work this out’ - Lansing police release footage of fatal shooting