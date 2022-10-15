MSU’s Homecoming brings people and money for the East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is homecoming season throughout the state, and green and white filled the streets of East Lansing Saturday. MSU’S Homecoming brings thousands of students, Alumni, fans, and of course, money this weekend.

Restaurants like Crunchy’s saw hundreds of people lined up at their doors on Saturday. Mike Krueger said it has already been a jam-packed weekend and it’s only the halfway point.

“It’s been crazy so far last night was really good, all day, Friday quite frankly, Thursday was busy, and I expect we are going to be picking up at any moment,” said Kruger, who owns Crunchy’s.

While the money is good for east Lansing’s economy, City Council Member, Dana Watson, said it is about bringing the community together.

“You know we had a downtime for a minute there and it hurt the businesses, it hurt the area,” said Watson. “Now it’s MSU’s homecoming weekend and people are here and in town you know ready to buy things ready to have a good time and good memories,” Watson added.

Home games are usually busy for Crunchy’s but Homecoming weekend has a special meaning to Krueger.

“Seeing all of the familiar faces from years past that’s probably it good to see everybody coming out it seems to be everyone enjoying themselves, typically it’s been a noon game for the past few years, so it’ll be interesting to see how it goes for a 4 o’clock game,” said Krueger.

Right now, the city does not track how much money or people come to East Lansing during homecoming weekend.

People will also notice extra police downtown this weekend to help deter violence. The police department is encouraging people to be aware of their surroundings, travel in groups, and stay in well-lit areas.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.