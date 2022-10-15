Morrice moves to 7-1 with big win over Portland St. Pats

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Morrice Orioles just keep winning.

Their latest, a 46-24 victory over Portland St. Patrick.

Dustin Copeland scored early and often to help the Orioles in their latest win. They take on Fulton next.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.