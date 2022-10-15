Lansing Sexton tops Lansing Eastern

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Sexton improved on their season with a 23-7 win over Lansing Eastern.

Sexton improved to 4-4, while Eastern is without a win this season.

John Douglas kept his stellar back half of the season going, he had three more touchdowns this week.

Now, Sexton has the most wins in a season since 2018, they play Williamston next.

