Lansing Catholic back in win column after handling Fowlerville

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - After dropping its last two matchups, the Lansing Catholic Cougars got back into the win column with a sound victory over Fowlerville.

The Cougars rolled offensively, thanks in part to senior Jack Jacobs getting the start at quarterback tonight, accounting for three total touchdowns, to get his team within a game of becoming postseason eligible.

Now at 3-5 on the year, the Cougars get a stiff test next week in their season finale, when they welcome the Pewamo-Westphalia Pirates to town.

