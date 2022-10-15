Laingsburg wins 6th straight, takes down Perry 34-14

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - With a share of the CMAC secured, the Laingsburg Wolfpack welcomed in Perry, trying to get to .500 on the season.

At the half, the Wolfpack led 21-0. They added to that in the third with a touchdown run by Mikey Brooks.

Perry Quarterback Austin Poirier ran in a touchdown after an interception by Rease Teel, but the Ramblers were too far ahead.

The Wolfpack face Montrose next.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.