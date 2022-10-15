Haslett overpowers Waverly to move to 6-2

Haslett is now 6-and-2 on the season
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Nakai Amachree with another strong ground game for the Haslett Vikings as they rolled to a 42-6 victory over Waverly. 

The Vikings face Jackson next Friday with a chance for a 7-win season before embarking on a playoff run.

Latest News

JACKSON MASON
Carswell breaks passing TD record as Mason trounces Jackson
LANSING CATHOLIC FOWLERVILLE
Lansing Catholic back in win column after handling Fowlerville
Lansing Catholic has no problem with Fowlerville
Haslett rolls Waverly, notches sixth win
