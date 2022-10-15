Haslett overpowers Waverly to move to 6-2

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Nakai Amachree with another strong ground game for the Haslett Vikings as they rolled to a 42-6 victory over Waverly.

Haslett is now 6-and-2 on the season.

The Vikings face Jackson next Friday with a chance for a 7-win season before embarking on a playoff run.

