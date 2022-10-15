Game of the Week: Holt runs down East Lansing to clinch share of CAAC Blue

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - In a pivotal CAAC Blue showdown, Holt and East Lansing found themselves in a low-scoring 8-7 game after 24 minutes at half.

After East Lansing picked off Seneca Moore deep in Rams territory, Jace Clarizio cashed in the miscue a few plays later to put the Trojans in front, 13-8.

Following the turnover, Holt head coach Chad Fulk completely abandoned the pass and turned to his reliable bell cow senior Isaiah Foster in the ground game, running wildcat carry after wildcat carry throughout the second half.

Foster put Holt back in front 16-13 with a methodical drive that ate up significant time off the clock in the third quarter.

The Holt defense sacked Dalen Adams on the final two plays to salt things away in a 16-13 win, as Holt clinched a share of the CAAC Blue title.

“We had a real big talk about how nobody has ever favored us ever, even 20 years ago, we won four in a row and everybody else picks somebody else,” Fulk said postgame. “So we kind of used that chip on the shoulder today to really motivate them.”

Even with wins now over Grand Ledge and East Lansing, the Rams, with just one lone loss in the league, can only share the league title.

Next week’s winner of Grand Ledge and East Lansing will share the league title with Holt.

Holt (5-3, 4-1) will finish its regular season out of conference next week against Ann Arbor Huron.

