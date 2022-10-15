Dewitt finds, beats Friday opponent, Detroit Loyola, 49-28

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - After Lansing Everett pulled out of Friday’s game against the Dewitt Panthers, Dewitt had to find another opponent.

They welcomed in Detroit Loyola with a 49-28 win over the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs’ bus hit some traffic, so the game was delayed, but the Panthers had no sluggish start, taking an early 14-0 lead.

Dewitt takes on Waverly next.

