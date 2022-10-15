Carswell breaks passing TD record as Mason trounces Jackson

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Mason Bulldogs keep churning out victories.

Make it 8 straight wins to start the season with a convincing 35 to 6 triumph over Jackson.

Sophomore quarterback Cason Carswell passed for 313 yards and 4 touchdowns and became the Bulldogs’ all-time single season leader in touchdown passes with 22.

A.J. Martel rushed for 78 yards and a TD and Kaleb Parrish and Colin Page combined for 8 catches and 4 touchdowns.

Tyler Baker was a monster on defense with 14 tackles and a fumble recovery for the Bulldogs who have now won 35 of their last 40 games over 4 seasons.

