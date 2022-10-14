Your Health: A new surgery to treat prostate cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 270,000 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year.

If the cancer is slow-growing, some men will need no immediate treatment, but others will need surgery to remove all or part of the cancerous gland.

For many men facing prostate cancer surgery, a robotic removal of the cancer is their best chance for a cure. Now, instead of making five tiny incisions to insert the tools needed to excise the cancer, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic said they can remove the prostate through one small opening.

“A single port robot was introduced,” said Dr. Jihad Kaouk. “A new generation of robots that have one cannula, so, one cut. Through that, comes all the instruments and camera.”

It’s called single-port robot-assisted radical prostatectomy. The robotic arm can rotate 360 degrees, meaning surgeons need a smaller space to work.

We don’t go through the belly anymore to get to the prostate. We go through the bladder, where the prostate will be just there,” Kaouk said. “And we do the surgery from inside the bladder.”

The transvesical approach can be done as an outpatient procedure. Patients have less pain and a quicker recovery, often discharged just four hours after surgery.

Kaouk said the single-port approach is a great option for patients whose cancer has not spread out of the prostate.

