Traffic alert: I-96 to see lane closures near Howell over weekend
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 in Livingston County will see lane closures over the weekend.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing two westbound lanes from Childson to Mason roads for maintenance Friday night.
Residents are urged to seek alternate routes.
The project is expected to be completed Monday morning.
