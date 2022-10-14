Traffic alert: I-96 to see lane closures near Howell over weekend

Westbound I-96 in Livingston County will see lane closures over the weekend.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound I-96 in Livingston County will see lane closures over the weekend.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing two westbound lanes from Childson to Mason roads for maintenance Friday night.

Residents are urged to seek alternate routes.

The project is expected to be completed Monday morning.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Michiganders can now get digital license plates
Michiganders can now get digital license plates
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board...
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns
Gabriel B. Schirmacher
23-year-old arrested, charged in Jackson County bank robbery

Latest News

New stage unveiled at Lansing's Durant Park
New stage unveiled at Lansing’s Durant Park
New stage unveiled at Lansing's Durant Park
New stage unveiled at Lansing's Durant Park
Schools Rule: East Lansing High School senior starts tutoring program
Your Health: A new surgery to treat prostate cancer
Your Health: A new surgery to treat prostate cancer