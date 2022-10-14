‘Talk to me, man. We can work this out’ - Lansing police release footage of fatal shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Footage of the Oct. 4 police shooting that killed Terrence Robinson was released Friday by the Lansing Police Department.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning on Buffalo Street, between Malcolm X and William streets.

“I want to give my condolences to the Robinson family. This was an unfortunate and tragic incident for the family, the Lansing Police Department and the Lansing community,” said chief Ellery Sosebee.

The department announced Saturday it would release the footage. Not all footage was released due to the ongoing investigation by Michigan State Police.

“Transparency and accountability are key to serving the Lansing community,” Sosebee said at the beginning of the video posted to the city’s YouTube page.

The video includes the 911 call that happened Monday night, in which the caller reports to police that teenagers are firing guns, driving mopeds, screaming and “making a lot of noise.”

Police said when they arrived at the location, they found several stolen mopeds. The video released Friday was police body camera footage of a search warrant being carried out Tuesday morning.

The video captured what appears to be officers announcing themselves at the residence and attempting to convince a man to come out of the house.

Police said the officers disengaged and took cover after they received information that the man inside could have a gun. The department said this was done to create distance and de-escalate the situation.

“Shots fired.” “Where did that come from?

Just after 5:30 a.m., the body camera footage captured what sounds like a gunshot. Police said several shots were fired over the course of about 10 minutes. During this period, the footage shows officers take cover and attempt to find where the gunshots are coming from.

Police said the Lansing Police Department’s Special Tactics and Rescue Team provided additional resources to the scene as officers negotiated with the man inside the home. During this time, police said several more shots were fired at officers.

The footage captured officers urging the suspect to leave the house.

“Listen, man, nobody wants to die today,” an officer shouts in the video. “Just come out and we can sort this out. Just come outside and talk to me, man. We can work on this.”

Another gunshot is heard on the video.

Police said the suspect, identified as Robinson, exited the residence ran toward the street, fired a shot at officers and then ran toward other officers and a witness who was reportedly taking cover on the ground.

Police said Robinson raised the handgun while running toward police, which is when he was shot.

Police dashcam footage shows a man collapse in the street at about 5:45 a.m. Video also shows officers attempt first aid on the suspect.

A handgun was recovered at the scene as evidence. Video shows a Lansing police cruiser that had its front passenger side door and windshield shot.

Sosebee said the two officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave as Michigan State Police investigate the shooting. The officers were identified as Nicholas Zuber and Daniel Salinaz.

“No officer wants to be involved in a critical incident, especially one involving the loss of a life,” Sosebee said.

Once the Michigan State Police investigation is complete, the report will be sent to the Attorney General’s Office for review.

The full video released by the Lansing Police Department can be found on the City of Lansing’s YouTube page here. It contains content that may be difficult to watch.

