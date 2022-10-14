Schools Rule: East Lansing High School senior starts tutoring program

It can be hard to keep track of everything as a senior himself, but he said if he’s helping others become better students, it’s worth it.
By Claudia Sella
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every high school senior in Mid-Michigan is special, but one senior is standing out for helping others.

East Lansing High School senior Ali Alamery’s family moved to the United States more than 20 years. Alamery started a tutoring company called Tabooli Tutoring to help students achieve their maximum potential. He helps students of all ages in East Lansing, Monday through Friday, after school.

”Instead of doing something that doesn’t have an impact and might help one or two people, if I could create a tutoring company or something where we build a community and let every kid live every chance that they want to have and achieve their maximum potential then I would be really really happy with that,” Alamery said.

