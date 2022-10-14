Potter Park Zoo to celebrate a Monster’s birthday this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a birthday party for a monster - a gila monster to be exact.

The Potter Park Zoo is celebrating the 30th birthday of a Gila monster named Old Man.

Old Man is pretty long-lived for his species. The record is 36-years in captivity.

Gila monsters are the only venomous lizards in the United States. They’re native to the southwestern U.S.

The birthday celebrations will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

More information on Potter Park Zoo can be found on its official website here.

