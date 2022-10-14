Oxford boy arrested after reportedly posting threats on social media

(WJRT)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly posting threats on social media.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the boy posted photos of three handguns online and claimed he would kill people of Jewish descent.

Authorities said the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the FBI, who reported there was information the boy had posted the photos, said he was in possession of a gun and threatened to kill Jewish people at the Legacy Center.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the Legacy Center, but found nothing unusual. After 8 p.m., deputies said they went to a home in Oxford and spoke with the boy’s parents and the boy, who reportedly admitted to making the threatening statements.

Three handguns that belonged to the boy’s father were taken from the home. Authorities said they also took ammunition they found in the boy’s bedroom.

The 14-year-old boy was arrested and lodged in a juvenile facility.

The arrest took place on the same day that an unrelated threat on social media prompted students to be sent home from Waverly High School and the day after an East Lansing middle school was closed due to threats.

Read next:

