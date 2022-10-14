No Status Change For Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. The Bears won 21-20. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) - The NFL says suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status has not been affected by a new civil lawsuit filed by another woman alleging sexual misconduct by Watson. Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. Two dozen women allege he was sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions. The most recent lawsuit was filed this week by a woman who says Watson pressured her into a sex act in 2020. Watson has settled 23 of 24 previous lawsuits filed against him. The league says it will monitor developments in the new litigation.

