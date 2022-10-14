New stage unveiled at Lansing’s Durant Park

The stage is permanent and can be used year-round.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new live music and performance stage was unveiled Friday in Lansing.

It’s in historic Durant Park, near the downtown campus of Lansing Community College.

The stage is permanent and can be used year-round. It was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the local nonprofit Friends of Durant Park.

Background: Lansing’s Durant Park closing in on $60,000 fundraising goal

“Here we have a stage that people can come and perform on, kids who can play on it and do shows for each other,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “We can do our concerts in the park here. Just a great amenity to have here in Durant Park and I’m excited for the neighbors and the neighborhood.”

