NASCAR Hoping For Better Days in Vegas

Christopher Bell celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Christopher Bell celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)(Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - NASCAR will try to put the focus back on racing as the third round of the playoffs begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NASCAR has been under heavy scrutiny after two drivers suffered concussions in crashes in its new Next Gen car. Drivers also have complained that communication with series leaders is terrible. The round of eight begins Sunday. There will be a new Cup champion crowned in four weeks because reigning champion Kyle Larson was eliminated last week.

