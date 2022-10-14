In My View: What games have my attention

By Tim Staudt
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three area high school football games tonight have my attention, full details tonight on Friday Night Frenzy.

Mason, lone unbeaten Greater Lansing team, hosts 4-3 Jackson which could be a dangerous game unless Mason plays to the level it has played all season; Olivet at Williamston, two playoff bound teams, there should be plenty of offense in this one; and East Lansing at Holt, our game of the night and Holt would be an underdog but East Lansing can’t get sloppy in this one because Holt has already beaten Grand Ledge on the road. These are the big three matchups tonight as I see it which we will highlight on the Frenzy.

