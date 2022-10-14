MSU Homecoming Parade to shut down numerous roads Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Homecoming Parade gets underway at 6 p.m. Friday evening. The parade will feature the Spartan Marching Band along with high school marching bands and Sparty. Their are numerous road closures happening Friday night along the parade route.

According to MSU, there are going to be closures on a number of roads on campus as well as in the City of East Lansing.

MSU Campus street closures

Abbot Road from West Circle Drive to Grand River Avenue.

Farm Lane from Shaw Lane to Grand River Avenue.

Science Road.

On campus closures begin at 5:45 p.m.

Their are more closures expected in East Lansing that take place over the course of several hours. Some are closed longer than others if they are being used for staging in the parade. Those closures and the estimated length of those closures are below.

East Lansing Street Closures

Abbot Road between Whitehills Drive/Oxford Road and Burcham Drive from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for parade staging

Centerlawn Avenue from Abbot Road to Forest Street from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for parade staging

Northlawn Avenue from Abbot Road to Forest Street from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for parade staging

Evergreen Avenue from Centerlawn Avenue to Northlawn Avenue from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for parade staging

Forest Street from Centerlawn Avenue to Northlawn Avenue from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., for parade staging

Fern Street from Abbot Road to Evergreen Avenue from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., for parade staging

Abbot Road from Burcham Drive to Grand River Avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. or until the last unit has moved off Grand River

Grand River Avenue between Abbot Road and Collingwood Drive from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., or until the last unit has moved off Grand River Avenue

Burcham Drive between Old Hickory Lane and Abbot Road from 3:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., or until the last unit has moved off Burcham Drive

Other street closures and alternate routes:

All roads southbound off Albert Avenue, between Durand Street and Abbot Road, will be closed to through traffic. Roads leading to Abbot Road -- Library Lane, Centerlawn Avenue and Northlawn Avenue -- also will be closed to through traffic.

