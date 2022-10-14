Michigan State Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that was discovered Friday morning.

According to authorities, a motorist noticed sheets of plywood on the shoulder of the ramp from eastbound M-14 to southbound US-23. Police said the person pulled over to retrieve the wood and discovered the body in the grass.

Police said the victim, a 30-year-old man from Ann Arbor, was believed to have been hit by a passenger car three to five days before his body was found.

Michigan State Police are working with the Ann Arbor Police Department in the investigation.

