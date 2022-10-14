Man pleads guilty to arson in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 25-year-old man from Paw Paw pled guilty to one count of arson in connection with a July fire.

The fire happened July 31 at a Planned Parenthood on Crosstown Parkway in Kalamazoo. Police said surveillance video from the scene captured a man breach the fence surrounding the building, light the bushes outside the building on fire and throw a burning fireplace starter log onto the roof of the building.

As part of his guilty plea, Joshua Brereton admitted that he went to a Walmart in Paw Paw, where he purchased torch fuel, a fire starter log, a utility lighter and a black baseball cap. He also admitted to posting a video to his YouTube channel where he referred to abortion as genocide.

Brereton faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, with a maximum possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised released.

He also faces a fine of up to $250,000 and will be ordered to pay restitution.

He is expected to be sentenced Feb. 6, 2023.

