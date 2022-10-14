Man charged with open murder in 2021 Jackson homicide case

(WGEM)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A man is facing the possibility of life in prison in connection with a 2021 homicide.

Allen Champion was arraigned on charges of open murder and domestic violence, third offense. The maximum penalty for open murder is life in prison.

The charges are in connection with the body of a 59-year-old woman that was found in Jackson on Oct. 29, 2021. Police said a resident at a home located near the intersection of Damon and Milwaukee streets called 911 after they arrived home and found the body of Nancy Jean Thomas.

Police said Thomas had injuries consistent with assault and an autopsy ruled her death to be a homicide.

Allen was denied bond. He is expected to return to court Oct. 27, 2022.

