2 kittens in Jackson to have legs amputated after shooting

Despite the pain, the shelter said the kittens are still “super loving.”
Two kittens were injured after being shot in Jackson County.
Two kittens were injured after being shot in Jackson County.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An animal shelter in Jackson is asking for help after two kittens were shot.

According to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, two kittens were both shot with a shotgun, which shattered a leg on each cat.

Related: Attorney General, Michigan Humane partner to investigate large-scale animal abuse cases

The kittens, which the shelter said are both under a year old, are being treated at a veterinarian hospital overnight. Both will have a leg amputated Friday morning.

Despite the pain, the shelter said the kittens are still “super loving.”

The shelter said the amputations are beyond “our routine care at the shelter,” and asked for donations. You can donate online here.

Donations can be mailed or delivered in-person to the shelter, located at 3370 Spring Arbor Road, Jackson, Michigan, 49203.

More information on the Jackson County Animal Shelter can be found on its official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Gabriel B. Schirmacher
23-year-old arrested, charged in Jackson County bank robbery

Latest News

Man pleads guilty to arson in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire
Oxford boy arrested after reportedly posting threats on social media
Decision 2022: Race for Michigan Attorney General
Decision 2022: Race for Michigan Attorney General
Decision 2022: Race for Michigan Governor
Decision 2022: Race for Michigan Governor