2 kittens in Jackson to have legs amputated after shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - An animal shelter in Jackson is asking for help after two kittens were shot.

According to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, two kittens were both shot with a shotgun, which shattered a leg on each cat.

The kittens, which the shelter said are both under a year old, are being treated at a veterinarian hospital overnight. Both will have a leg amputated Friday morning.

Despite the pain, the shelter said the kittens are still “super loving.”

The shelter said the amputations are beyond “our routine care at the shelter,” and asked for donations. You can donate online here.

Donations can be mailed or delivered in-person to the shelter, located at 3370 Spring Arbor Road, Jackson, Michigan, 49203.

More information on the Jackson County Animal Shelter can be found on its official website here.

