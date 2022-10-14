On The Job Report: 10/14/2022

Production Operator

AUTOKINITON

Salary:

$16/hour

Description:

AUTOKINITON, formerly L&W Group, is excited to announce an opening for a Production Operators in Grand Ledge, Michigan! Operators are crucial to our success in our manufacturing facilities.

Reasons you will love working here:

Medical, Dental, Vision and 401(k) benefits

14 Paid Holidays

Vacation time on day one

Growth Opportunities with tuition reimbursement programs, opportunities for promotions, paid apprenticeships and much more!

Main Job Duties and Responsibilities:

Operators a variety of production machines (stamping and welding).

Follows written instructions to determine production requirements and part specifications as displayed on scheduling boards and work standard sheets. Secondary sources of information include, but are not limited to, oral instructions from supervisors and/or other employees.

Manually loads parts or blanks into machine and place parts into inventory baskets

Requirements:

We are looking for process orientated candidates that are quality driven, attentive to detail and prefer a structured working environment to manufacture parts for the automotive industry.

How to Apply:

https://autokiniton-careers.silkroad.com/

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/37207086

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 37207086

Delivery Associate

PEAK PERFORMANCE LOGISTICS

Salary:

$17/hour

Description:

** OUR DRIVERS HOLD THE KEYS TO OUR SUCCESS**

Driver - Delivering Amazon packages starting at $17/hr. + bonuses

Peak Performance Logistics LLC. , a delivery service partner of AMAZON, is now serving Lansing and the surrounding communities. We offer Extended Health Benefits, A Bonus Program, Paid Time off, 401K and Tuition reimbursement. We also present the opportunity to join our growing organization (with on the job training) and provide our clients with high quality service and ON-TIME deliveries! Some of our employees think of it as getting paid to work out while you get to deliver smiles and enjoy the outdoors!

Our company is in search for highly motivated, professional, and qualified employees to become Delivery Associates and safely drive our company provided vehicles. THE MISSION is to deliver packages to our customers doorsteps ON-TIME . Becoming a Delivery Associate does have required qualifications

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Safely operate our delivery vehicles in all weather (Residential & Commercial)

Utilize a handheld device for proper routing and delivery information

Able to lift up to 50 lbs. packages; walk up and down stairs and in and out of a vehicle

Work 8-10 hour shifts (Part-Time and Full-Time hours are available)

BENEFITS

Extended health care

On-site parking

Vacation & paid time off

401K

College tuition assistance

Company events & social hours

Bonus opportunities

Requirements:

Eligible to work in the United States

At least 21 years of age

Valid Driver’s License

Successfully pass a background check

• Equal Opportunity Employer Peak Performance Logistics LLC is an equal opportunity employer. Peak Performance Logistics LLC. does not discriminate on the basis of age, gender, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, religion, veteran status, political affiliation, disability, genetic information or other non-merit factor.

How to Apply:

Text: (517) 643-3416

Please include your name and phone number. Resume may be submitted to P2logisticsmgt@gmail.com.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/81506652

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 81506652

Safety Coordinator/Environmental Health/Safety Inspector

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY

Description:

The power plant is undergoing modernization with new energy technologies, including renewable energy, over several years to continue to reduce emissions, improve efficiency, reliability, and cost effectiveness. MSU Power Plant consists of electricity/steam co-generation, reciprocating internal combustion engines (RICE), and auxiliary (AUX) boiler facilities with a combined capability of over 120 MW and 1,000 kpph steam. The cogen facilities includes four high pressure boilers, one combustion turbine with heat recovery steam generator, and five steam turbines. The RICE facility consists of three-9.4 MW engines. The AUX boiler facility produces 90 psi steam directly for campus use. All are 100% natural gas. MSU campus energy resources also include a 10.5 MWp carport solar array. MSU Water Works consist of 16 water wells, one Water Treatment Plant, and a 2,000,000-gallon nominal water tower to provide potable water for campus users.

This position will report to the Director of Utilities and work in conjunction with the IPF Safety Manager and MSU Environmental Health & Safety (EHS). The Safety Coordinator oversees development, implementation, and administration of departmental safety policy, emergency response procedures and drill coordination, safety policy training, provides safe work and injury prevention guidance, leads accident/near miss/first-aid/event investigation and documentation, participates in Risk Based EHS assessments and ensures resolution of investigation/ assessment findings, and participates in Job Safety Analyses (JSA). This position is expected to have effective interpersonal skills, display a positive attitude, be professional in all interactions, seek to help and understand, and approach interactions in a manner that facilitates resolution and does not escalate conflict. This position is expected to act as a change agent committed to continuous improvement in plant safety and emergency response.

This position will engage in high performing, leading edge practices, valuing people, partners and stewardship. At IPF, we are committed to fostering an equitable, inclusive culture; engaging and hiring a diverse workforce.

Requirements:

Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree program in Environmental Health and Safety, Engineering, Fire Science, or a Science related to Power Production; three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in interpreting health or safety codes (such as OSHA regulations and power industry standards); licensing; planning; inspection; construction methods and standards or developing educational programs (create, edit, and publish documents including Health & Safety Procedures, Safety Alerts, and guidance documents); possession of a valid vehicle operator’s license; or an equivalent combination of education and experience. or an equivalent combination of education and experience; and may also require registration as a Sanitarian.

Desired Qualifications

Experience and comfort with public speaking as the Safety Coordinator will be responsible for providing health and safety training; 5+ years of Power Plant Health and Safety experience and a working knowledge of OSHA regulations and power industry standards; experience in Power Block Operations with a minimum of five years in a Supervisory position; An individual who will enthusiastically coordinate the continuous improvement of the plant’s health and safety program with all employees and other stakeholders; Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively to a diverse population; able to problem solve within a collaborative team environment; ability to understand different perspectives while using expert knowledge of the technical operations of the job; Demonstrated post-degree career growth in the field of occupational health and safety.

A creative and innovative lifelong learner with the ability to communicate effectively with a diverse population; able to problem solve within a collaborative team environment; ability to understand different perspectives while utilizing expert knowledge of the technical operations of the job.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, age, disability or protected veteran status.

How to apply:

https://careers.msu.edu/cw/en-us/job/512510?lApplicationSubSourceID=11253

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/80299537

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 80299537

