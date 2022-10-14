Howell man wins over $100K prize from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 63-year-old Howell man wins $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery.

David Uhrin, won after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online.

“I have been playing the Monthly Jackpot game quite a bit lately hoping to win big,” said Uhrin. “When I got a call telling me I’d won the second chance jackpot prize, I was amazed! I’ve always dreamt of winning big, and I can’t believe it actually happened!”

Uhrin recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to complete some home improvements and take a vacation.

Monthly Jackpot is an online instant game that includes a second-chance progressive jackpot drawing. Part of every purchase of the Monthly Jackpot game funds a progressive jackpot prize which is awarded in a second chance drawing each month. Players earn one entry for every $0.50 wagered playing the Monthly Jackpot game.

After the entry period has closed, a random drawing takes place with one jackpot winner being selected from all entries for that month. Entries are only valid for the entry period in which they were earned. Each month, a new drawing period begins, and the progressive jackpot is reset to $5,000. The next drawing will take place November 9.

