Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21.

This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.

Breaking ground on the new facilities will begin on Oct. 21 at 12:00 p.m. at Roche Sports Complex, located at 201 Oak Street, Hillsdale.

