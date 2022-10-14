Hillsdale College to break ground on new stadium and field

Hillsdale College Logo
Hillsdale College Logo(Hillsdale College)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hillsdale will break ground on the Lenda and Glenda Hill Stadium and Delp Field on Oct. 21.

This project is part of the College’s outdoor athletic facility improvement plan. The new baseball field and the stadium will include a concession stand, covered grandstand, dugouts, press box, stadium lighting, and a synthetic turf field.

Breaking ground on the new facilities will begin on Oct. 21 at 12:00 p.m. at Roche Sports Complex, located at 201 Oak Street, Hillsdale.

