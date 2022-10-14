High school cancels rest of football season due to lack of healthy players

Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for...
Bellevue High School in Kentucky says it has canceled the remainder of the football season for its varsity team.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A high school in Kentucky says it is canceling the rest of the football season for its varsity team.

On Tuesday, Bellevue High School Athletic Director Jim Hicks announced that the school made the decision because the team has a limited number of healthy players available.

Hicks said the safety of the players at Bellevue High School is their No. 1 priority.

The athletic director shared that the school looks forward to the return of varsity football in 2023.

Bellevue High School has joined other programs that have also recently canceled their football seasons.

Last month, officials at Okemos High School in Michigan said they canceled their remaining games because of health concerns regarding players.

A school district in Nebraska also made a similar decision at Lincoln Northwest High School in September.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Gabriel B. Schirmacher
23-year-old arrested, charged in Jackson County bank robbery

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
Interim Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell, second from right, talks to city...
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting incident near the Neuse River Greenway.
Mayor: 5 killed by N. Carolina shooter, suspect ‘contained’
Two kittens were injured after being shot in Jackson County.
2 kittens in Jackson to have legs amputated after shooting