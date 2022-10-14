Hall of Fame Pitcher Sutter Dies

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter celebrates after the last out in the ninth...
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals ace reliever Bruce Sutter celebrates after the last out in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series at St. Louis, Oct. 20, 1982. Hall of Fame reliever and 1979 Cy Young winner Bruce Sutter has died. He was 69. Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals announced Sutter’s death on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The Baseball Hall of Fame says Sutter died Thursday in Cartersville, Georgia. (AP Photo/File)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
-Hall of Fame reliever and 1979 Cy Young winner Bruce Sutter has died. He was 69. Sutter’s son Chad told The Associated Press that Bruce Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice surrounded by his family. Sutter is considered one of the first pitchers to throw a split-fingered fastball. He played 12 seasons in the major leagues, was a six-time All-Star and ended up with 300 saves in his career. He debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1976. Sutter won a World Series in 1982 with the St. Louis Cardinals. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

