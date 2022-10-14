Firefighter gives birth less than 24 hours after being in car accident, helping other victims

Firefighter Megan Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle and began rendering aid to...
Firefighter Megan Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle and began rendering aid to another driver trapped in an overturned car.(Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (Gray News) – A firefighter in Maryland gave birth less than 24 hours after she was involved in a car accident and rendered aid to other victims.

Megan Warfield, a career firefighter with Baltimore County and a member of the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department, is being hailed as a true public servant.

According to the volunteer fire department, Warfield has been serving in an administrative role for the past several months while patiently waiting on the birth of her child.

Just a week shy of her due date, Warfield was involved in a “significant” car accident, the BQVFD said.

Fortunately, Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle, and she began rendering aid to another driver trapped in an overturned car. Warfield stayed with the person until first responders arrived to free the victim.

Warfield was evaluated for injuries and cleared by a trauma team. Less than 24 hours after the accident, she gave birth to her daughter Charlotte Joan, also known as CJ.

“Since no good deed should go unrecognized, we wanted to highlight Megan’s heroic and selfless actions,” the volunteer fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

In a comment on the post, Warfield’s boyfriend, Joshua Daugherty, said that both mom and baby are healthy and happy.

“Thank you, everyone, for the outpour of support. Baby CJ is doing great! Megan is resting up and can’t wait to be back in the field doing what she loves!” he wrote.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Michiganders can now get digital license plates
Michiganders can now get digital license plates
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board...
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns
Gabriel B. Schirmacher
23-year-old arrested, charged in Jackson County bank robbery

Latest News

Surgeons in Jackson give patients the gift of sight
Surgeons in Jackson give patients the gift of sight
Surgeons in Jackson give patients the gift of sight
Surgeons in Jackson give patients the gift of sight
A Gila monster at the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing is celebrating its 30th birthday this weekend.
Potter Park Zoo to celebrate a Monster’s birthday this weekend
The Louisville Zoo announced one of its beloved and oldest gorillas named Helen has died.
World’s 2nd oldest gorilla dies at zoo at 64 years old
Potter Park Zoo celebrates gila monster's 30th birthday