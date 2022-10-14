DECISION 2022: Proposal 3, voters to decide if abortion rights should be added to Michigan’s constitution

By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On November 8, voters will also decide if protecting abortion access should be added to the state constitution.

This past summer was full of protests both for and against abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade back in June, which meant Michigan’s 1931 ban on abortion would potentially be back on the books.

“We knew we had to bring every tool to the table to protect and restore those rights that we’ve had under Rowe for 50 years in the Michigan constitution,” said Loren Khogali, ACLU Michigan Executive Director.

The ACLU is backing Proposal 3, the constitutional amendment guaranteeing women would have the right to choose an abortion.

“My daughters would enjoy the same rights, the same protections, same reproductive rights that I have,” said Khogali.

Under the proposal, it would also guarantee the right to birth control.

The state legislature would still be allowed to pass late-term abortion bans.

“These extreme policies could be incredibly dangerous for the women and children in our state,” said Christen Pollo, Citizens to Support MI Women and Children.

Citizens to Support MI Women and Children is the main group opposing Proposal 3.

Pollo called the measure “extreme” because it would repeal any law that contradicts the amendment.

“Repealing parental consent for minors seeking abortions is dangerous. Repealing health and safety regulations on abortion clinics is dangerous,” said Pollo.

Courts have blocked prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s abortion ban.

November’s vote could be the final word on the issue.

More: Decision 2022

