DECISION 2022: Proposal 2, voting policies in the constitution

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The general election is about a month away. Voters will decide on Proposal 2 to amend the state constitution to add provisions regarding the elections.

Proposal 2 would add several voting and election policies to the Michigan Constitution. It would also add language regarding additional voting-related rights.

Proposal 2 would add the following policies to the constitution:

Creating a nine-day early voting period

Allowing for a signed affidavit or photo identification to vote

Requiring that military and overseas ballots postmarked by election day are counted

Providing voters with a right to request an absentee ballot

Requiring the state to fund prepaid stamps and a tracking system for absentee ballots

Requiring the state to fund a number of absentee ballots drop boxes

Providing that local governments can accept charitable and in-kind donations to assist with running elections as long as donations are disclosed and aren’t from foreign entities

Providing that election officials are responsible for election audits, requiring election audits to be conducted in public, and requiring election results to be certified based on votes cast

If opposed, the Legislature will continue to pass bills to change these policies in the future.

If you want to learn more about Proposal 2, you can watch the video above.

More: Decision 2022

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.