DECISION 2022: Proposal 1, Legislative term limits and financial disclosure

By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The general election is about a month away. Voters will decide on Proposal 1 to amend the state constitution to add provisions regarding the elections.

Proposal 1 is proposed to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state offices and change the state legislator term limit to 12 total years in the legislature.

The proposed constitutional amendment would do the following:

Change the term limits for state legislators from three 2-year terms (6 years) in the state House and two 4-year terms (8 years) in the state Senate to 12 combined years in the Legislature

Provide that elected state legislative and state executive officials must file annual financial disclosure reports on their income, assets, liabilities, gifts from lobbyists, positions held in certain organizations, and agreements on future employment.

If opposed, the proposed constitutional amendment continues the term limits requirement for state legislators of three 2-year terms (6 years) in the state House and two 4-year terms (8 years) in the state Senate.

If you want to learn more about Proposal 1, you can watch the video above.

More: Decision 2022

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Michiganders can now get digital license plates
Michiganders can now get digital license plates
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board...
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns
The Anderson County coroner’s office has identified 12-year-old Hagan Philips as the child who...
‘Tragic loss’: Child dies after ATV crash injures several students
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation

Latest News

Michigan voters to decide if abortion rights will be added to Michigan's constitution.
DECISION 2022: Proposal 3, voters to decide if abortion rights should be added to Michigan’s constitution
DECISION 2022: Voters to decide if abortion rights should be added to Michigan’s constitution
DECISION 2022: Voters to decide if abortion rights should be added to Michigan’s constitution
Ballot drop box
DECISION 2022: Proposal 2, voting policies in the constitution
DECISION 2022: Proposal 1
DECISION 2022: Proposal 1