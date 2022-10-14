DECISION 2022: Proposal 1, Legislative term limits and financial disclosure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The general election is about a month away. Voters will decide on Proposal 1 to amend the state constitution to add provisions regarding the elections.

Proposal 1 is proposed to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state offices and change the state legislator term limit to 12 total years in the legislature.

The proposed constitutional amendment would do the following:

Change the term limits for state legislators from three 2-year terms (6 years) in the state House and two 4-year terms (8 years) in the state Senate to 12 combined years in the Legislature

Provide that elected state legislative and state executive officials must file annual financial disclosure reports on their income, assets, liabilities, gifts from lobbyists, positions held in certain organizations, and agreements on future employment.

If opposed, the proposed constitutional amendment continues the term limits requirement for state legislators of three 2-year terms (6 years) in the state House and two 4-year terms (8 years) in the state Senate.

