City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31.

“Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking community members to help those who face these challenges by donating new or gently used winter coats, hats and gloves. It’s important to help our neighbors stay safe, healthy and warm this winter season.”

City staff and officials are looking for community members to donate new and gently used adult coats, hats, and gloves.

Donation drop-offs can be made at the following locations:

· Lansing City Hall: 124 W. Michigan Avenue

· Foster Community Center: 200 N. Foster Avenue

· Gier Community Center: 2400 Hall Street

· Schmidt Community Center: 5825 Wise Road

· Letts Community Center: 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street

Coats will be given away at the Community Connect on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. during the Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week event.

Find more information by visiting lansingmi.gov/community or calling 517-483-4477.

