CATA free rides to polls service expand

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will offer free rides to the Township Clerk’s Office and ballot drop box.

Beginning Oct. 25 through Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, residents can ride CATA for free to their local clerks’ offices and ballot drop boxes to register to vote and to vote in the general election.

Riders should inform their bus driver upon boarding the bus that they wish to vote or register to vote for a fare-free trip. CATA will not require identification or proof of registration.

You can schedule a free Spec-Train, Rural Service, or Redi-Ride trip must be scheduled by 5 p.m. one day in advance of the desired trip date. Customers must disclose their desire to register to vote or to vote when they book their ride. Same-day trips will be unavailable.

For more information on where you can cast your ballot, visit www.michigan.gov/vote.

