Big Honor For St. Johns Golf Course

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Emerald, located just north of St. Johns on U. S. 127, has been named the 2022 Michigan golf course of the year by the Michigan Golf Course Association. The course measures 6,619 yards with multiple tee locations. Four criteria are used in judging. Jay and Katie Eccleton run the Emerald which was renovated and opened in 1996 from a previous life as Clinton County Country Club.

