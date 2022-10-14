Appointment of Ingham and Isabella County Public Administrators announced

By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the appointments of Ernscie Augustin as the Ingham County Public Administrator and Mark Pasquali as the Isabella County Public Administrator.  Augustin and Pasquali are Nessel’s sixth and seventh county public administrator (CPA) appointments as Attorney General.

“Ms. Augustin and Mr. Pasquali each bring tremendous integrity and experience to a position that requires the greatest regard of trust and care,” said Nessel. “They both have a strong commitment to their communities and residents of Michigan will be well represented by their public administrator service.”

Augustin, a resident of East Lansing, is a native of Florida and moved to Michigan to attend college and law school at Michigan State University. She is a partner at Nigg and Augustin in East Lansing and her practice primarily consists of probate and estate matters.

Pasquali, a resident of Mount Pleasant, also attended Michigan State University for his undergraduate and law education. His firm is Pasquali Law Offices, PLLC in Mount Pleasant and Canadian Lakes. His practice primarily consists of probate and estate matters, and he is the current president of the Isabella County Bar Association.

Swearing-in ceremonies for the county public administrators were conducted electronically. Augustin was sworn in on September 26 and Pasquali was sworn in on September 27.

