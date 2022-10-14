20 students awarded Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan Scholarship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan (HLCOM) awarded $20,000 to 20 students through their Hispanic Latino Commission Scholarship.

Recipients of the scholarship are students currently enrolled in a Michigan-based high school, college, university, or other recognized higher education institution who plan on utilizing the funds for postsecondary education.

“The $1,000 scholarship provides Hispanic and Latino students with added financial stability to help them achieve their education and career dreams,” Office of Global Michigan Director Poppy Hernandez said. “Through this scholarship and our work to make Michigan a welcoming state, we are committed to providing ongoing support that helps empower and engage all individuals to make Michigan a home for opportunity.”

Over 80 applications were submitted, and selections were made based on student-submitted essays, grade point averages, letters of recommendation, and community service experience. Each of these students will receive $1,000 in scholarship funding to support their educational attainment goals.

“One of the most important responsibilities of the Commission is the advancement of educational and economic opportunity for our Latinx communities,” said HLCOM Commission Chair Jesse Bernal. “We are so proud to be able to award and recognize Latinx youth across the state of Michigan with scholarship awards to begin or continue their postsecondary education. Not only do all these students represent our state so well, but these awards symbolize our confidence and faith that they will continue to contribute to our community and state for years to come.”

Scholarship recipients* from across the state are as follows:

Joe Galaviz—Lawton, Michigan

Andrea Valdes Flores—Zeeland, Michigan

Lazaro Salais—Lansing, Michigan

Jessica Cortes—Bangor, Michigan

Heidi Garay-Estupinian—Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Leah Flores Cabrera—Troy, Michigan

Robin Morales—Lansing, Michigan

Pablo Tang—St. Claire Shores, Michigan

Alexis Robles-Vasquez—Grand Rapids, Michigan

Deisy Magana—Grand Rapids, Michigan

Jazmin Cruz Amaya—Bay City, Michigan

Paula Duva Rodriguez—East Lansing, Michigan

Damaris Vail Mencho—Grand Rapids, Michigan

Amina Torres—Dearborn, Michigan

Vanessa Pena—Holland, Michigan

Gabriella Olivarez—Saginaw, Michigan

Jordan Hernandez—Muskegon, Michigan

Nightdelyn Martinez—River Rouge, Michigan

