Your Health: New treatment could kill aggressive cancer cells

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Triple-negative breast cancer is aggressive and - if not caught early - has a five-year survival rate of only 12%.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Triple-negative breast cancer is aggressive and - if not caught early - has a five-year survival rate of only 12%.

Doctors didn’t have much to fight the disease, but a new compound called ERX-41 is showing promise in knocking down triple negative and other breast cancers.

“I was first diagnosed with cancer in July of 2018,” said Lynnette Dawson. “The doctors examined both my breasts and felt a lump on my left.”

Dawson’s cancer responded to chemo and radiation. She’s also had a double mastectomy. Dawson has a form of cancer called HER2 that is hormonally driven, but triple-negative breast cancer has no hormone receptors and is very difficult to treat.

“I think if it’s a grade two or grade three, 50% of them will not survive within five years,” said Dr. Ratna Vadlamudi.

Vadlamudi and his team tested roughly 30,000 genes to find one to stop triple negative.

“What we found is ERX-41 binds to a new therapeutic target that is LipA,” said Vadlamudi.

Once ERX-441 binds to the LipA gene, then the cancer senses defective cells and dies off.

“They accumulate in the lumen and the lumen sends a signal that something is wrong - stop everything,” Vadlamudi said.

Researchers have found a breakthrough in mice. Normal breast cells are not affected by ERX-41 and there is no toxicity to the patient. It’s also been effective against Lynnette’s subtype of cancer.

“HER2 positive is not the easiest,” Dawson said. “It likes to migrate to other parts of your body.”

If researchers have their way, there may be another potential option for women battling tough-to-treat breast cancers.

Vadlamudi said ERX-41 has been effective in knocking down cancer in mice in 60 days. He added the compound is likely to be effective against other lethal cancers - like pancreatic, ovarian and glioblastoma.

More: Health stories

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Michigan State Police seize large quantity of drugs following attempted traffic stop, crash

Latest News

Michigan health experts urge COVID, flu shots, warn of risk of co-infection
Michigan health experts urge COVID, flu shots to prevent risk of co-infection
Your Health: War procedure could help those at home
Sparrow Mobile Health Clinic offers free breast screenings on Oct. 11
Your Health: New procedure could shrink uterine fibroids