Yankees and Guardians Rained Out

NEW YORK (AP) - The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed because of rain in the forecast. It is rescheduled for Friday afternoon. New York won Tuesday’s opener of the best-of-five series 4-1. The rainout followed an unusual scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2. The teams may end up playing four days in a row. Games 3 and 4 are scheduled to be in Cleveland this weekend. If Game 5 is needed, it would be at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.