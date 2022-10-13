Yankees and Guardians Rained Out

FILE - The New York Yankees, left, and the Boston Red Sox lineup for the national anthem before...
FILE - The New York Yankees, left, and the Boston Red Sox lineup for the national anthem before a baseball game in London on June 30, 2019. Major League Baseball plans to return to London next year for the first time since 2019. The league announced Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, that the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will play a two-game series on June 24-25, 2023, at London Stadium.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians has been postponed because of rain in the forecast. It is rescheduled for Friday afternoon. New York won Tuesday’s opener of the best-of-five series 4-1. The rainout followed an unusual scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2. The teams may end up playing four days in a row. Games 3 and 4 are scheduled to be in Cleveland this weekend. If Game 5 is needed, it would be at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Michigan State Police seize large quantity of drugs following attempted traffic stop, crash

Latest News

In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines...
No Vote On Snyder Expected Next Week
FILE - Then-Memphis forward Emoni Bates looks on during the first half of a first-round NCAA...
Emoni Bates Reinstated at EMU
Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster...
Mickelson Lauds LIV Tour
Football helmet (generic)
Big Seasons Thus Far For Incoming Big Ten Teams