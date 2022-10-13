WILX Partners with Sleep in Heavenly Peace for Make an Impact Campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX Made an Impact partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace on September 10th by helping to build sixty two beds at the Lowes on South Cedar in Lansing. The South Lansing Lowes donated all of the supplies for the beds and fifty volunteers worked together to assemble beds that are donated to local families with children 3-17 years old, who are currently sleeping on the floor.

The Michigan-Lansing Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace serves a wide area of St. Johns to Jackson and Grand Ledge to Williamston. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is an organization of volunteers dedicated to finding those children that do not have the luxury of sleeping on a bed. Children with sub-optimal sleeping conditions are more likely to live in disadvantaged circumstances and experience poverty-related stress, all of which contribute to poor sleep. The consequences of poor sleep are significant, especially for very young children. Sleep in Heavenly Peace organizes fun and easy builds with volunteers of all ages to construct beds for those in need. They then deliver the beds with a mattress, pillow, sheets and comforter at no cost to the recipient.

The week of October 17th - Oct 21st, WILX, in addition to Sylvan Learning Centers will be collecting the following donations (new in packages) at the WILX Studios (500 American Road, Lansing) and at Sylvan Learning Centers (2500 Kerry Street, STE 100, Lansing & 3343 Spring Arbor Rd, #100, Jackson):

- Standard Pillows, Bed-in-a-bag (twin size comforter, flat sheet, fitted sheet, 1 pillowcase kit), twin-size sheet sets (flat sheet, fitted sheet, 1 pillow case (twin size) and comforter/coverlet/bedspreads (twin size) and homemade washed quilts (no pet, no smoke home). Please no seasonal items (holiday sheets, flannel sheets, etc).

WILX will be holding a News 10 Phone Bank on Thursday, October 19th, where viewers can call in and make monetary donations, where 100% of your donation will stay right here in our community. Viewers can also pledge to join the “Bunkhead Club” by giving $20 or more every month for a year, where your contribution adds up to roughly the cost of a new Sleep in Heavenly Peace bed after one year. This means you’re helping SHP fight child bedlessness and making a permanent impact in your own community.

Please join News 10 and Sylvan Learning Centers in supporting Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Making an Impact right here in Mid-Michigan!

