Students, lawmakers respond to Michigan State University President’s resignation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees on Thursday.

In his resignation letter, Stanley said he “lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve this board as constituted.”

The resignation is effective 90 days from Thursday, which is Jan. 11, 2023. You can read his full resignation letter here.

School officials said an interim president is not needed currently. The Board of Trustees said they would work alongside Stanley during the transitional period.

“The MSU Board of Trustees appreciates President Stanley’s service over the past three years. President Stanley arrived at a difficult time and provided steady leadership to guide us forward while the entire world was experiencing severe disruption and uncertainty. The Board of Trustees will work cooperatively with President Stanley during this transition and more details will be shared with the campus community as information is available.”

Among those speaking out was Brian Mosallam, a former member of the university’s governing board, who tweeted his choice for the interim president of Michigan State University.

“There is only one person who can unite our fractured University in the interim. I say this with all sincerity,” Mosallam tweeted. “We need unification and a steady hand. I’m speaking only for the sake of unity and as someone who knows how divided and toxic it is right now. Only one person: Tom Izzo.”

News 10 reached out to Coach Izzo about his reaction to Mosallam’s proposal, but have not heard back as of 6 p.m.

Many students said Stanley’s announcement surprised them, and others said they were concerned about how the university will move forward.

”We all just found out,” said MSU student Rishi Bathak. “I heard from a friend back there like a half an hour ago or so and so we’re all - we’re all shocked.”

“I was honestly a little surprised just because of everything happening,” said MSU student Madalyn Green. “Throughout COVID and stuff, I thought he did a really good job with like keeping everyone safe - like wearing masks and quarantining people that had COVID.”

”I was kind of surprised too and I guess a little bit hurt. I actually did like him as a president,” said MSU student Mason Greene. “There’s actually a few times I had reached out to him and he got back to me surprisingly. So yeah, I was definitely a little bit disappointed to see him go.”

Lawmakers across Michigan expressed their support for how Stanley handled his time at Michigan State University.

Michigan State University College of Law graduate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she was shocked by Thursday’s announcement.

“I care first and foremost about the university. The university is an important part of our economy and an important part of our state. I’ve always found President Stanley to be wonderful to work with, they’ve been great partners in the state of Michigan as we have pitched investment here. I’m concerned about it. Both as a Spartan and as the Governor of the state. They’re going to need to have great leadership. I thought they had great leadership and now obviously there will be a change there, but I’ll be watching very closely. I’m concerned about it.”

“I’ve spoken with President Stanley & thanked him for his hard work to lead MSU through some of its most difficult challenges, including guiding the school through the fallout of the Larry Nassar scandal & through the darkest days of the pandemic. He has been an excellent partner to my office & a steadfast advocate for MSU’s students & the East Lansing community. The responsibility now falls to the Board of Trustees to show real leadership & to choose an interim president with the experience & management skills to make this transition as seamless as possible. The student body, faculty and staff, alumni, and the state of Michigan deserve nothing less.”

