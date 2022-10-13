Staudt’s Rising Stars: Bobby Horton III

This week's Staudt's Rising Star is Bobby Horton III of Olivet.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Bobby Horton III of Olivet.

This sixth-grade student competed in track in the Junior Olympics. He finished in the top 20 in the 200-meter and the long jump.

He also plays football.

