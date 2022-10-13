Rite is offering convenient flu and other vaccines in Michigan

(Source: KCBD)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As flu cases continue to become more prevalent, Rite Aid is offering additional ways for families to get their flu shots before the end of October.

Rite Aid is hosting “Family Immunization Days” in Lansing. Customers can walk in to receive their flu vaccine, as well as COVID-19 and other routine immunizations.

You can stop by select Rite Aid locations on Oct. 15, from 10 p.m. to 3 p.m. to get your free flu shot and catch up on other recommended immunizations.

The event will take place at select Rite Aid locations. Find more information here.

