Police on scene of active shooting in Raleigh, N.C.

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting.

Police responded to the area of the Neuse River Greenway, a popular greenway area for residents.

The department on Twitter advised nearby residents to remain in their homes. Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation.

